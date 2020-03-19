675,345 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,206,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,872,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NYSE:BHC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 308,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

