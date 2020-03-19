68,033 Shares in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Actuant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

In other Actuant news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Actuant Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

