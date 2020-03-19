68,367 Shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $12,767,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 126,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 240,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

