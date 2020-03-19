685,683 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 685,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,853,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.07. 7,332,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,853,295. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.