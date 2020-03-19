6,950,439 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,950,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,475,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,007,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 218,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,721. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

