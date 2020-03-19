7,167 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

SRE stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

