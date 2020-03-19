73,018 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 6,309,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

