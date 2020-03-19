731,991 Shares in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 731,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Arconic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,454,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 945,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,606,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,160,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arconic stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

