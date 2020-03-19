7,385 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.71. 40,078,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,895,495. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.95.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.