$739.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to announce sales of $739.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $725.88 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 499,561 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

