74,900 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 45,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,689. The firm has a market cap of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.