75,103 Shares in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the third quarter valued at $300,000.

NYSE RA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 847,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,991. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.32%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

