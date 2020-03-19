757,974 Shares in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 757,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.25% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,634 shares of company stock worth $2,757,633 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

