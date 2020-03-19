$758.64 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $758.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.50 million and the lowest is $734.00 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $698.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of MTH opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

