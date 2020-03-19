$795.59 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to announce sales of $795.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Transocean by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $796.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

