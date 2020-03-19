80,000 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 1.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 184,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 48,239 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 31,399.5% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 60,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,758. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.