80,718 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

NYSE PING opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

