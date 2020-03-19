$81.05 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post sales of $81.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.70 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $367.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.85 million to $380.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $486.85 million, with estimates ranging from $418.95 million to $513.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,991 shares of company stock worth $8,818,298. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

