8,347 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.42. 3,269,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

