842,006 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Acquired by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 842,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,804,000. Corelogic makes up about 2.1% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 1.06% of Corelogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 61.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 81.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of CLGX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 941,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

