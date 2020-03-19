$86.26 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to announce sales of $86.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Yext reported sales of $68.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $379.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $381.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $475.67 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,768,765 shares in the company, valued at $57,775,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,175. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 60.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Yext by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.98. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.