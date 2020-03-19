88,491 Shares in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

In other news, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 3,600 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $50,436.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,698 shares of company stock valued at $432,754 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

