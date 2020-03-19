8,911 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.68. 4,315,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851,303. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $200.19 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

