89,992 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $241,391.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

Several research firms recently commented on OEC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

