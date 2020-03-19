89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.62 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 3,457 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

