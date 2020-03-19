9,121 Shares in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 67,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

EMB opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

