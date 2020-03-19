$958.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will report $958.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $952.43 million and the highest is $964.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

SABR stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

