969,479 Shares in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 969,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.06% of GrubHub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $73,251.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. UBS Group raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

GRUB traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,861. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

