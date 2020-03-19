Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

