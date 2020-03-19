Aave Market Capitalization Hits $28.18 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Aave has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $938,498.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.04169860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.