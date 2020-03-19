Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,474,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.