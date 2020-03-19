AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,109,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of AbbVie worth $1,337,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE ABBV opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

