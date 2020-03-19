AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,492 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $102,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,319,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

