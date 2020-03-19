ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,577 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.