Absolute (ABS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10,303.10

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Absolute has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $10,303.10 and approximately $1,360.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.01064240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00189949 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007847 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00090468 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

