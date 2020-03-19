Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ABT traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.60. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$10.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,877 shares in the company, valued at C$1,210,914.65. Also, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total value of C$324,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,560. Insiders sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $509,578 in the last 90 days.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

