Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $520,190.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, ZBG, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

