ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,469 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.70% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $46,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ACAD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 714,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

