Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Holdings Increased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.04% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 432,703 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

