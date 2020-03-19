Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.48-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.511-45.808 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.94 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.43.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.14. Accenture has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.