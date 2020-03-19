Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% to $44.5-45.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.97 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.48-7.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.43.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $151.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

