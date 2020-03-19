ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,860 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.51% of ACI Worldwide worth $66,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after buying an additional 367,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 132,768 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,359,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 503,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.