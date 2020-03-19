ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. ACM Research updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 43,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $392.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.