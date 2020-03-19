Acoin (ACOIN) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Acoin has a total market cap of $10,876.54 and $35.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

