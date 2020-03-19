Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,170. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.