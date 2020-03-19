Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.02214010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.03350276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00638893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00682970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00084205 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00534752 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

