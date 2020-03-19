ADAMANT Messenger Hits Market Cap of $650,425.70 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $650,425.70 and approximately $169.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,951,756 coins and its circulating supply is 83,809,746 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

