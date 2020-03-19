Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Holdings Decreased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,968 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.22% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 173.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 740,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 469,379 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,684,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,287,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 263,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.