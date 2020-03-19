Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $122,668.31 and approximately $136.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

