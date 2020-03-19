AdEx 24-Hour Volume Reaches $306,744.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $306,744.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.02542921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00197843 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

